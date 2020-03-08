Audrey E. Winkels

January 24, 1950-February 18, 2020
CLEAR LAKE -- Audrey Elizabeth Winkels, age 70, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Oratory in Meyer, with Father Raymond Burkle and Msgr. John Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meyer. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. before the Mass on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Oratory.
Audrey was born January 24, 1950, in Osage, the daughter of Paul and Mildred (Wensmann) Winkels. She attended school at the Sacred Heart School in Meyer. Audrey worked at the North Iowa Vocational Center in Mason City, then babysat some children, and later was employed at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse in Mason City and Opportunity Village in Clear Lake. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake and Opportunity Village. Audrey enjoyed fixing puzzles, knitting, board and card games, especially monopoly. She loved to travel, anything from the short trips she took with the group home in Clear Lake, to the trip she was able to choose to go on, with Karen, Lucille, Bill and Doris, to Hawaii. Audrey looked forward to family get-togethers and vanilla malts.
Audrey is survived by her siblings, Pat (Robert) Theis of Riceville, Lucille Winkels of Clear Lake, Judy (Larry) Mischke of Theilman, Minnesota, Janet Walters of Rochester, Minnesota, Doris (William) Heimer of Clear Lake, and David Winkels of McIntire; many nieces and nephews; godchild, Megan DeHaven of Oelwein.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Paul Winkels; special sister, Karen Winkels; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706.
