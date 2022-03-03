Audrey A. Webb

June 25, 1936-February 27, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Audrey A. Webb, 85 of Clear Lake, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at IOOF Home in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of customary remembrances and/or memorial contributions, Audrey's family asks that you call, send a card or visit a family member, friend or even a stranger who resides in a care facility.

Audrey was born June 25, 1936, the daughter of Cecil and Mina (Jenkins) Hill at Mercy Hospital in Mason City. She was presented a challenging childhood after her mother passed shortly after giving birth. Audrey was then raised by her aunt and uncle, George and Hazel Hill. At the age of 12, she lost her father, Cecil.

Audrey grew up in the Manly area attending Lime Creek #3 country school and graduated from Manly High School. She later attended La James Beauty School and Mason City Junior College, prior to marrying Harold Webb on September 7, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1994.

Audrey's world was her family. She took great pride in supporting Harold's career while raising her sons, Hugh and Gregory. After briefly living in Cedar Falls, she and Harold lived in Hampton from 1958-1974, before moving to Clear Lake. She worked at the Lake Café, Clear Lake Schools and Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Audrey was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, accepting Christ in her life at the age of 12 at the E.U.B. church in Manly. For many years she enjoyed gardening, cooking, being festive for every holiday and special events, and remaining active in her sons' lives. Audrey especially enjoyed visiting with her 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Audrey is survived by her children, Hugh (Marie) Webb of Clear Lake and Gregory Webb of Iowa Falls, IA; grandchildren, Briana (Joey) Knudtson, Houston (Jocelyn) Webb, Harrison (Jordan) Webb, Blake (Ashley) Webb and Brooke Webb; great-grandchildren, Parker, Paxton, Jaylyn, Hudson, Hayden, Hazel, Nola, Zane and Elijah; brother, David (Bev) Hill of Mason City; and sister-in-law, Delores Mullin of Springview, NE.

She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt and uncle who raised her, George and Hazel Hill; husband; and sister, Ellen Harris.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.