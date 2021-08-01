 Skip to main content
Arvith (Arv) Foat
Arvith (Arv) Foat

Arvith (Arv) Foat

March 10, 1934-July 26, 2021

MASON CITY-Arvith (Arv) Foat passed away July 26, 2021 at the age of 87. He was born March 10, 1934 in Minot North Dakota and was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Foat.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to River City House of Prayer, 221-26th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401.

He is survived by his four children, Mary Hermanson (Jim) of Mason City, Nancy Shurson (David) of Phoenix, Ariz., Sheri Reynolds (Randy) of Rochester, Minn., and Roger Foat, of Mason City. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jessica Shurson, Andrew Shurson, Rebecca Dieser, John Dieser, Matt Dieser, Luke Dieser, Samuel Hermanson, Sarah Hermanson and Nettie Foat; and five great grandchildren; and sister Marlene Sampson (Ron)

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

