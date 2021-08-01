Arvith (Arv) Foat
March 10, 1934-July 26, 2021
MASON CITY-Arvith (Arv) Foat passed away July 26, 2021 at the age of 87. He was born March 10, 1934 in Minot North Dakota and was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Foat.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to River City House of Prayer, 221-26th St SW, Mason City, IA 50401.
He is survived by his four children, Mary Hermanson (Jim) of Mason City, Nancy Shurson (David) of Phoenix, Ariz., Sheri Reynolds (Randy) of Rochester, Minn., and Roger Foat, of Mason City. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Jessica Shurson, Andrew Shurson, Rebecca Dieser, John Dieser, Matt Dieser, Luke Dieser, Samuel Hermanson, Sarah Hermanson and Nettie Foat; and five great grandchildren; and sister Marlene Sampson (Ron)
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.