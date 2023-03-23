A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 27th, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1001 9th Ave. South, Clear Lake, IA, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, with full military honors.

A viewing will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a rosary being said at 6:00 p.m. followed by a scriptural wake prayer service at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa. A viewing will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Art's memory.