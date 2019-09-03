Arthur R. Beenken

June 12, 1931 -- Aug. 31, 2019
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Arthur Raymond Beenken, loving husband and father, passed away at age 88.
Arthur was born on June 12, 1931, in Buffalo Center, Iowa to Hans and Anna (Bruns) Beenken. He graduated from Titonka, Iowa High School in 1949 and served in the Korean War from 1950 – 1953 earning the United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with Bronze Service Star and the rank of Sergeant. He was officially discharged in 1954. Upon returning home, he attended and graduated from the American Institute of Business, and worked as an accountant and later manager of the Wesley Farmers Cooperative for 40 years until his retirement in 1996. On June 20, 1959, he married Marlene Pederson. To their union were born three children: Lane Christopher Beenken, Staci Sue Beenken (Gaiser) and Infant boy (deceased).
During his years as Manager at the Wesley Farmers Cooperative, Arthur was instrumental in restructuring the railroad for shipping grain across Iowa to the Mississippi River. He served on the board of the Farmers Commodities Commission, several church boards and was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
After retiring, Arthur and Marlene built a new home in Mason City, Iowa where they lived for eight years until relocating to Mesa, Arizona. Arthur had a passion for gardening and with his hands in the dirt and head in the sun, his homes were surrounded by an array of beautiful flowers. He enjoyed golf and fishing with friends, but his greatest love of all was his family and grandchildren. He is remembered fondly for his stories while reminiscing over many half cups of coffee as well as his strength and guidance.
Arthur was preceded in death by his father and mother, Hans and Anna, his brothers, Irvin, Orville, Clarence, Kenneth, his sister, Helen, and his infant son. He is survived by his wife, Marlene, his two children, Lane and Staci, his brothers, Leroy and Duane, his sister, Harriet, his grandchildren, Lane, Ashley, Trevor and Taylor, his great grandchildren, Kherington, Della and Kash and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Mariposa Gardens, 6747 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 . In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be direct to: Comprehensive Hospice and Palliative Care - 2111 E Highland Ave Ste B425, Phoenix, Arizona 85016.
