Arthur L. Zurn

June 28, 1927-November 14, 2021

GARNER–Arthur L. Zurn, 94, of Mason City, formerly of Garner, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Arthur Louis Zurn, the son of Leo and Elsie (Krengel) Zurn, was born June 28, 1927 in Callaway, Minnesota. He attended school at Callaway. Art served his country in the U.S. Army during WW II in the Pacific Theatre. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Minnesota and worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 38 years as a railroad engineer. On October 3, 1987 he married Sherry Cogill in Mason City. They lived in Bloomington, MN, Forest City, Garner and in 2017 moved to the Willows in Mason City. He enjoyed reading, gardening and working outdoors.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner, NARVRE (National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees) and the United Transportation Union.

Art is survived by his wife, Sherry of Mason City; stepchildren, Jerry Szymeczek of Mason City, Gary (Sue) Szymeczek of Mason City, Elaine Michaels of Rosemount, MN and Lisa (Fred) Schroeder of Johnston, IA; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; a brother, Greg (Mary) Zurn of Eden Prairie, MN; a sister-in-law, Connie Zurn of Belle Plaine, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Francis and Walter Zurn; and sister, Faye Polan. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com