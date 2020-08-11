Arthur J. Tesar

Art was born September 18, 1934 in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Ladislav and Helen (Vancura) Tesar. He was the youngest of three sons. He graduated from Central High School in Omaha, and took some classes at Omaha University. As a student he played the string bass in a jazz combo. In 1954, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Reserves until 1962. In 1957 he married Nelda Marie Sprague and settled first in Omaha and then Millard, Nebraska. There they had three children, Mark, Tami and Todd. Art initially worked as an insurance agent. They relocated to Clear Lake in 1972 for Art's work. He later transitioned to real estate and found his real passion as a real estate appraiser for many years before retiring.