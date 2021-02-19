 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arthur Henry Kalvig
0 comments

Arthur Henry Kalvig

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arthur Henry Kalvig

Arthur Henry Kalvig

April 3, 1928 - February 16, 2021

Northwood - Arthur Henry Kalvig, 92, of Northwood passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the IOOF home in Mason City.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Becky Sogge of First Lutheran Church officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at the South Shell Rock Cemetery, Northwood, IA.

Visitation and public viewing will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the chapel.

Arthur Henry Kalvig was born April 3, 1928 near Manly, IA, the son of Verne and Marie (Thiel) Kalvig. On December 6, 1947 he married the love of his life, Frances Catherine Brown. To this union three children were born, Harold, Linda and William.

For many years, Frances and Art moved around the state, following Art's job as a mechanical draftsman. Finally, the family settled alongside the Shell Rock River, in a house built by Art himself in 1974. Art enjoyed putting together puzzles and working with his hands. On a warm day, Art and Frances could often be found enjoying their porch, admiring the wildlife and river.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Harold (Kate) Kalvig of Glenville, MN and Bill (fiancée Mary) Kalvig of Wykoff, MN; grandchildren, Rusty “Russ” Kalvig, Chad (Jana) Estle, Katina (Randy) Thrond, Nicholas Kalvig, Heather Praska; 16 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Verna Weitzel and Dorothy Schoolcraft, sisters-in-law, Shirley Kalvig, and Carolyn Kalvig; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a daughter, Linda and her husband Larry Brown; a grandson, Mike Kalvig; his brothers: Carl, Meryl, Elmer, David, Donald, and Raymond; a sister, Rachel; a brother-in-law, Joe Brown; as well as extended family members.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News