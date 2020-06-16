Arnold Edgar Litterer
September 24th, 1925 - June 14th, 2020
Arnold Edgar Litterer, 94, of Marble Rock passed away at the Nora Springs Care Center on Sunday, June 14th, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a two hour prior visitation on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 21 3rd St NW, Rockford, IA. Pastor Dennis Burns will be officiating. The family requests if you have been ill to stay home and those in attendance to practice social distancing and wear a mask if you are able. A live streaming of the service will most likely be made available, please check www.fullertonfh.com website for information prior to the service on how to access. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City, IA. In expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the family.
Arnold was born on September 24th, 1925 to Elsie (Witt) and Theophil Litterer at their home farm near Clarksville. He was the 3rd of twelve children. He grew up working on this farm with his family as well as helping other neighboring farmers on their farms. He was a hired hand during the busy times of the year, working to earn enough money to start farming on his own. He and Yvonne Wagner, began their courtship while they were each working at a Tyden farm, both of which were close to Yvonne's home place. On September 15, 1949, they were united in marriage. They made quite the team as they worked together farming. First renting Archie's farm, where they welcomed their first four children: Larry, Evelyn, Russell and Janette. Bushings farm near Clarksville was next farm they rented, where Denise was born. In 1961, they were given the opportunity to purchase Yvonne's family farm. Their youngest child, Jerry, was welcomed into the family here and the family was complete.
Arnold was a hardworking man, providing for his family through the produce on their diverse farm. Meat from the beef, hogs and chickens. Milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables in abundance. Sundays were set aside for attending the First United Methodist Church in Rockford as a family. The rest of the day was devoted to family time.
Arnold enjoyed playing cards, 500, in particular where he could easily visit with friends and family. He enjoyed this so much, for most of his life. Family meant everything to him. He was gentle, kind and patient and adored by them all.
His legacy is left to be carried on by their children: Larry (Becky) of Dougherty, Evelyn (Tom) McAdam of Australia, Russell (Mary) of Rockford, Janette Jess of Salt Lake City, Denise (Bill) Dow of Rockford and Jerry (Jenny) of Bellevue; 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren plus one on the way; brothers Bob, Paul and Roger; sisters Margret and Shirley; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by Yvonne in 2013, his wife of 64 years, mother Elsie, father Theophil, mother-in-law Alvina Wagner, father-in-law John Wagner, sisters Ruth and Hulda, brothers Ralph, Lawrence, Wilbur and Richard, sister-in-law Muriel Christians, brothers -in-law Wynton Christians, Lyle Fisher and Mark Fisher.
