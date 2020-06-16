Arnold Edgar Litterer

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a two hour prior visitation on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 21 3rd St NW, Rockford, IA. Pastor Dennis Burns will be officiating. The family requests if you have been ill to stay home and those in attendance to practice social distancing and wear a mask if you are able. A live streaming of the service will most likely be made available, please check www.fullertonfh.com website for information prior to the service on how to access. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City, IA. In expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the family.

Arnold was born on September 24th, 1925 to Elsie (Witt) and Theophil Litterer at their home farm near Clarksville. He was the 3rd of twelve children. He grew up working on this farm with his family as well as helping other neighboring farmers on their farms. He was a hired hand during the busy times of the year, working to earn enough money to start farming on his own. He and Yvonne Wagner, began their courtship while they were each working at a Tyden farm, both of which were close to Yvonne's home place. On September 15, 1949, they were united in marriage. They made quite the team as they worked together farming. First renting Archie's farm, where they welcomed their first four children: Larry, Evelyn, Russell and Janette. Bushings farm near Clarksville was next farm they rented, where Denise was born. In 1961, they were given the opportunity to purchase Yvonne's family farm. Their youngest child, Jerry, was welcomed into the family here and the family was complete.