Arnold "Arnie" Wayne Smith
September 22, 2022
Arnold "Arnie" Wayne Smith passed away on September 22, 2022.
He is survived by his first wife, Ilene Smith, of Rogers, AR and their children Troy, of White Lake, MI, Jolene and her spouse, Kristy Marley, of White Lake, MI, Justin and his spouse, Trisha, of Shakopee, MN and their daughter Kailey, Arnie's only grandchild. He is also survived by his second spouse.
He is preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Evelyn.
Troy, Justin, and Jolene invite our family and friends to the Britt Country Club for Arnie's celebration of life on June 10 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.