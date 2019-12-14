{{featured_button_text}}
MASON CITY: Arnold (Arnie) S. Pearson, 93, of Mason City, died on December 11, 2019 at the Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or The Lime Creek Nature Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

