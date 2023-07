BRITT-There will be a Memorial Service for Arnold "Arnie" and Elizabeth "Liz" Frerichs, formerly of Britt, on Saturday, July 22, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 15 Third Avenue N.E., Buffalo Center, Iowa. Liz passed away in October 2022 and Arnie in January 2023 in Indianapolis, IN, where they had lived for the past ten years.