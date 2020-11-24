Arlys Swingen
June 13,1926-November 17, 2020
Forest City – Arlys E. Swingen, 94 of Forest City passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.
Private Family Graveside Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden, Iowa with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City officiating.
Arlys Elaine (Fredrickson)Swingen, daughter of Alice (Anderson)Fredrickson and Ingvald(Eddie) Fredrickson was born on June 13,1926 on the farm in Hancock County, Iowa. Arlys attended country school and graduated from Forest City High School in 1944. Arlys graduated from Waldorf College in 1946. She was employed for a time with Standard Oil and as a secretary.
Arlys and Russell Swingen were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, on August 7,1948. To this union three sons were born, Dennis, Mark, and Rodney. They lived on the family farm in Woden Iowa for 15 years then relocated to Faribault, MN for Rodney to attend MSAD. Arlys and Russell returned to Forest City in 1974 where she was employed by the school lunch program for a number of years. Arlys was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church's circle, Vital Agers, and other activities. She also enjoyed family get-together's, and coffee visits. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving family are her sons, Mark (Valerie) Swingen of Faribault, Rodney Swingen of New Hope, MN; grandchildren, Wanda (Stan) Rosch, Troy Swingen (Casey), Tae (Jon) Banack, Cory Swingen, and Marissa (Joel) Rasmusson. Also, five great-grandchildren; sister in-law, Mary Franzen; nieces, Lisa Brinker and Shelley Kardoes; nephews, Michael and Scott Fredrickson, and many cousins and friends.
Arlys was welcomed home by her parents; husband, Russell Swingen; son, Dennis and brothers, Marvin and Dean.
Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City, Iowa in charge of arrangments. www.schottfuneralhomes.com
