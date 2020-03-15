March 24, 1928-March 13, 2020

MASON CITY -- Arlys J. Kimball, 91, of Mason City, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center, Mason City.

The family will hold a private service in honor of Arlys. A public celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, beside her beloved husband Vernon.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Arlys' memory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The daughter of Louis and Jennie (Meehan) Mentink, Arlys was born in Mason City, on March 24, 1928. She attended Mason City Schools, graduating in 1946. She was united in marriage to Vernon J. Kimball on May 27, 1950 and this union was blessed with two children, Gene and Cheryl. The family made their home in Mason City where Arlys worked at AC Nielson until her retirement in 1989.