March 24, 1928-March 13, 2020
MASON CITY -- Arlys J. Kimball, 91, of Mason City, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center, Mason City.
The family will hold a private service in honor of Arlys. A public celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, beside her beloved husband Vernon.
If friends desire, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Arlys' memory.
The daughter of Louis and Jennie (Meehan) Mentink, Arlys was born in Mason City, on March 24, 1928. She attended Mason City Schools, graduating in 1946. She was united in marriage to Vernon J. Kimball on May 27, 1950 and this union was blessed with two children, Gene and Cheryl. The family made their home in Mason City where Arlys worked at AC Nielson until her retirement in 1989.
Arlys was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She looked forward to a good game of cards and continued playing with her card clubs until a couple of years ago. Together, Arlys and Vernon found many adventures traveling with friends and family, whether it was winters in Texas or their numerous trips to the USS Johnston Reunions around the country. She enjoyed handiwork, sewing numerous outfits for her family and creating jewelry. In her later years, she enjoyed time spent outside tending to her garden and numerous flowers. Arlys' world revolved around her family that she loved so dearly.
She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Gene V. (Jody) Kimball of Ham Lake, MN and Cheryl A. Kimball of Mason City; grandchildren, Bradley and Daniel Kimball; siblings, Margaret Johnson of Scottsdale, AZ, Ragna (Ronald) Flatness of Mason City, Joe (Pat) Mentink of Indianapolis, IN; a brother-in-law, Paul (Mary) Fransen; sister-in-law, Mary Mentink; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Those preceding her in death are her husband, Vernon “Mugg”; her parents, Louis and Jennie; her siblings, Maurice (Lyla), John, Judy Fransen, and an infant sister; a brother-in-law, Dean Johnson; and her mother and father-in-law, Glenn and Esther Kimball.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
