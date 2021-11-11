Arlys Ann Isenberger Waite
December 26, 1950-November 2, 2021
OSAGE-Arlys Ann Isenberger Waite, 70, of Osage, Iowa died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at MercyOne, Mason City, Iowa. Arlie was born December 26, 1950 to Warren and Iola (Loux) Isenberger in Clarion, Iowa. She graduated from Osage High School in 1969 and spent many years working around North Iowa, finally retiring to be the best Grandma ever to her flock of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by 3 children: Deana Lickteig of Osage, Kayla (Curt) Benttine of St. Ansgar, and Lincoln Waite of Charles City; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Lora, Lorene (Ron), Merry, Stanley (Cheryl), and David (Hui Suk); assorted nieces, nephews, and family and friends too numerous to mention.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Warren and Iola, a younger sister, Georgia, and a grandaughter, Kalia. Per Arlie's wishes, no funeral was held.
