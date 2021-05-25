Arlon G. “Ike” Zeigler
March 24, 1930-May 16, 2021
MASON CITY-Arlon G. “Ike” Zeigler, 91, of Mason City and formerly of Alexander and Meservey, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Ike's family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
A private family graveside service will be held at a future date in Alexander.
In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Ike's honor to MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice.
Arlon Glen was born on March 24, 1930 in Amsterdam Township near Kanawha to Glen and Helen (Mrazek) Zeigler. He grew up on the family farm alongside siblings, Betty, Mary, Suzan, and John “Jack.”
Following high school Ike joined the United States Army where he served during the Korean War from 1952 until 1954, with most of his time served in Germany. Prior to his deployment Ike was united in marriage to Marjorie Davis on April 26, 1952 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. They were blessed with nearly 20 years of marriage before Marjorie preceded Ike in death on November 2, 1970.
On June 10, 1972 he was united in marriage to Catherine Dirksen-Schmidt at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
For nearly 25 years Ike farmed between Alexander and Meservey. After leaving the farm and moving to Mason City, he worked at Decal Specialties and retired from IMI Cornelius.
Ike and Kate enjoyed time traveling to Las Vegas. Kate preceded Ike in death on July 29, 1997.
Ike also enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing and hunting with family and friends alike. He cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren and always looked forward to popcorn and westerns on Wednesday night!
Those grateful in sharing in his life are his children, Dianne (Gary) Cole, Rockford, Vicki (Leon) Robertson, Mason City, Dawn (Jeff) Kaduce, Ventura, Lori Brosdahl, Mason City, Cindy Hartema, Mason City, and Arlon D. (Tracey) Zeigler, Mason City; grandchildren, Sarah (Josh) Cole Avery, Heather Cole, Jason Robertson, Chris (Hannah) Robertson, Michael (Lea) Murrell, Melissa (Blaine) Machin, Amy Kaduce, Ryan (Devan) Kaduce, Morgan (Brian) Brosdahl Olson, Jeremy Hartema, Ashley (Cole) Hayden, Kiley (Kaelan)Zeigler, Danielle (Mark) Zeigler, Justin (Alexis) Zeigler; 14 great grandchildren, Kohl, Brody, Devin, Ashlyn, Camden, Carter, Kaiden, Katie, Charlie, Jaeden, Trevor, McKenna, Madison, and baby Zeigler on the way; and his sister, Suzan (Jim) Henson; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Ike is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Marjorie and Kate; daughter, Bonnie Zeigler; great grandson, Braden Robertson; and siblings, Betty Clark, Mary Brugman, and John “Jack” Zeigler.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.
