Arlon G. “Ike” Zeigler

March 24, 1930-May 16, 2021

MASON CITY-Arlon G. “Ike” Zeigler, 91, of Mason City and formerly of Alexander, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Ike's family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

A private family graveside service will be held at a future date in Alexander.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Ike's honor to MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice.

Arlon Glen was born on March 24, 1930 in Amsterdam Township near Kanawha to Glen and Helen (Mrazek) Zeigler. He grew up on the family farm alongside siblings, Betty, Mary, Suzan, and John “Jack.”

Following high school Ike joined the United States Army where he served during the Korean War from 1952 until 1954, with most of his time served in Germany. Prior to his deployment Ike was united in marriage to Marjorie Davis on April26, 1952 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. They were blessed with nearly 20 years of marriage before Marjorie preceded Ike in death on November 2, 1970.