Arlene Verna (Sindt) Mitchell
November 20, 1924-January 16, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS-Arlene Verna (Sindt) Mitchell, 96, formerly of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully January 16, 2021 at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. A private family service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021.
Arlene Verna Sindt was born November 20, 1924 the daughter of Herla Christine (Wiese) and Albert Henry Sindt on a farm near Rock Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Rock Rapids High School in 1943 as class valedictorian and homecoming queen. She began working as a secretary for the Lyon County Welfare Department and was eventually recruited by the State Services for Crippled Children from the University of Iowa Hospitals who conducted clinics for underprivileged children throughout the state of Iowa. She joined their group as a medical secretary and moved to Iowa City. After tiring of the traveling involved, she accepted a job with the Orthopedic Department working as a medical secretary for the renowned Doctors Steindler, Ponseti, and Newman.
She met her future husband, David E. Mitchell, at the Wesley Center at the University of Iowa. They were united in marriage June 12, 1948 at the Methodist Church in Rock Rapids. After David's graduation from the University of Iowa they moved to Mason City in 1950 where David began his teaching career and they settled in and soon became parents.
Along with raising her three children, Arlene was active in many community organizations including PTA, TTT, PEO and Questers. She shared the ideals of PEO for over 50 years and especially enjoyed serving as the president for Chapter KW. She was treasurer of the Stockman House Board, and member of the River City Society for Historic Preservation where she was named Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Arlene had a genuine interest in the Mason City Foundation from its beginning and served on the Board of Directors.
Arlene worked on the Band Festival Committee with the Band Queens for many years, and then was most proud when she served as the overall Chairperson of the Band Festival in 1980. Arlene also worked for a time at a local travel agency. Arlene loved to play cards and belonged to several bridge clubs. Her skill at cards and bridge playing was widely recognized. She also enjoyed needlework, making candy, playing the piano and most of all dancing with her husband, David. Arlene was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church and Ruth Circle.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Herla (Wiese) Sindt; husband, David E. Mitchell, and infant grandson Drake Finneman.
Arlene is survived by their children: son Monty Mitchell and wife Kathleen McGinn of Bettendorf, IA and their children Tyler Mitchell of Bettendorf, IA and his daughter Ava Chesney of Estero, FL; Hunter and Devon Spreen of Bettendorf, IA; son Mark Mitchell and wife Nancy of Vicksburg, MI and their children Jeff Mitchell of Arlington, TX and Katherine Mitchell of Detroit, MI; and daughter Ann Finneman and husband James of Cedar Rapids, IA, and their children Grant and Ross Finneman of Cedar Rapids, IA. Arlene's life was centered around her husband David, their three children and eight grandchildren and she treasured her time spent with her family at the cottage in Clear Lake, IA. Arlene's most endearing character was her love for her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or First United Methodist Church of Mason City, Iowa and mailed to the family in care of Major Erickson Funeral Home 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA 50401.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.