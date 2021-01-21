Arlene Verna (Sindt) Mitchell

Along with raising her three children, Arlene was active in many community organizations including PTA, TTT, PEO and Questers. She shared the ideals of PEO for over 50 years and especially enjoyed serving as the president for Chapter KW. She was treasurer of the Stockman House Board, and member of the River City Society for Historic Preservation where she was named Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Arlene had a genuine interest in the Mason City Foundation from its beginning and served on the Board of Directors.

Arlene worked on the Band Festival Committee with the Band Queens for many years, and then was most proud when she served as the overall Chairperson of the Band Festival in 1980. Arlene also worked for a time at a local travel agency. Arlene loved to play cards and belonged to several bridge clubs. Her skill at cards and bridge playing was widely recognized. She also enjoyed needlework, making candy, playing the piano and most of all dancing with her husband, David. Arlene was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church and Ruth Circle.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Herla (Wiese) Sindt; husband, David E. Mitchell, and infant grandson Drake Finneman.