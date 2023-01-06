Wiltrude Arlene Thornblade was born July 10, 1934 on the family farm outside of Troy Mills, IA to Harley V. and Sarah E.(Renfer) Andrews. She attended Troy Mills High School. She was married to Emmanuel George Blick Jr.. The couple had two children, Bill and Bonnie. In 1973 Arlene married Thomas J Thornblade Sr. For over 30 years Arlene and Tom cared for residents at Opportunity Village in Clear Lake. She later worked as their seamstress creating customized clothing items for those in need. She made wheelchair cushions, did upholstery and drapery work. She purchased furniture needed for the cottages. Arlene made beautiful silk flower arrangements that were sold in the Village store and used in the cottages. While living in Clear Lake on Venetian Village they enjoyed boating and camping. She loved dogs and had many over the years. Most of all she loved her family and cherished time spent together.