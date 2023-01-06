Arlene Thornblade
July 10, 1934-January 3, 2023
MASON CITY-Arlene Thornblade, 88, Mason City and formerly Clear Lake passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa with family at her side.
Funeral Services will be 1:00p.m. Monday, January 9,2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel with Rev. Craig Luttrell officiating. She will be buried in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Humane Society of North Iowa.
Wiltrude Arlene Thornblade was born July 10, 1934 on the family farm outside of Troy Mills, IA to Harley V. and Sarah E.(Renfer) Andrews. She attended Troy Mills High School. She was married to Emmanuel George Blick Jr.. The couple had two children, Bill and Bonnie. In 1973 Arlene married Thomas J Thornblade Sr. For over 30 years Arlene and Tom cared for residents at Opportunity Village in Clear Lake. She later worked as their seamstress creating customized clothing items for those in need. She made wheelchair cushions, did upholstery and drapery work. She purchased furniture needed for the cottages. Arlene made beautiful silk flower arrangements that were sold in the Village store and used in the cottages. While living in Clear Lake on Venetian Village they enjoyed boating and camping. She loved dogs and had many over the years. Most of all she loved her family and cherished time spent together.
Survivors include her children Bill(Cindy) Blick of Mason City, and Bonnie(Don) Drueppel of Linwood NE. Tom's children Ann, Julie and Tom(Annette) Jr, grandchildren: Benjamin, Aaron, Dan, Amy, and April, 8 great grandchildren, a sister Evelyn Becicka, and sisters in law Marguerite Andrews and Juanita Andrews, as well as nieces and nephews and extended family.
Preceding Her in death are her parents, husband Thomas Sr, brothers Orval and Bill Andrews.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.ColonialChapels.com.641-423-2372.