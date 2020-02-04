Arlene R. Whalen
June 26, 1959 - January 29, 2020
In loving memory of Arlene “Toots” Whalen, 60, of Thorp, WI passed away on January 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving friends and family.
Toots will be remembered by her three children, Naomi Gourdin, Mellisa Huston, Corey (Chelsea) Gourdin; grandchildren, Spencer, Julius, Vance, Porter and Aurora-Jean; siblings, Lois (Bernie) Freiermuth, Dennis (Linda) Whalen, Dale (Kathy) Whalen, Kathleen Wencel, James (Vicki) Whalen, Darleen (Darcy) Strouf, and Lori (Mike) Wilde.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Eileen Whalen; and her sister, Roseann Whalen.
A Celebration of Toots' life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) The service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with visitation held following the service as well as an hour before. All flowers should be delivered to the Celebration of Life Center by 9 a.m. To leave an online condolence please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
