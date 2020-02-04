Arlene R. Whalen

A Celebration of Toots' life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) The service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with visitation held following the service as well as an hour before. All flowers should be delivered to the Celebration of Life Center by 9 a.m. To leave an online condolence please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.