Arlene Jane Willsher

October 29, 1947-May 2, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Arlene Jane Willsher, 74, of Clear Lake, IA, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022, at Rockwell Community Nursing Home, after an extensive battle with Scleroderma.

Memorial services will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11am at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA, with Pastor Julie Wiemann, officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5-7pm at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA at 3pm on May 6, 2022.

Arlene was born on October 29, 1947 in Mason City, IA to Melvin and Phyllis Ferrier. She grew up in the Cartersville area and graduated from Rockford High School. She then received an Associate of Arts Degree from Mason City Junior College.

She married her high-school sweetheart, Michael Muller, on August 5, 1967. This marriage was blessed with the birth of their son, Larry. After Michael's unexpected passing, Arlene was fortunate to find love again. She married Robert (Bob) Willsher on February 22, 1972 in Brookings, SD. Bob not only loved Arlene, but decided to adopt Larry as well. From this union, Arlene and Bob welcomed their daughter, Angela.

Arlene enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading, crafts, and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Arlene always said, “My family is my life”, and this was evident in her selflessness and acts of kindness.

Arlene will be forever cherished and remembered by her husband Bob; son Larry (Erica) Willsher of Clear Lake, IA; daughter Angela (Mike) Williams of Clear Lake, IA; step-daughter Teresa (Lynn) Thompson of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Michael (Emily) Willsher of Hendersonville, NC, Danielle (Kris) Kunz of Northwood, IA, Savannah, Sydney, Walker Williams of Clear Lake, IA, Christopher (Stacy) Thompson of Eau Claire, WI; great-grandchildren QuinnLeigh and Scottlyn Kunz, Dustin and Austin Thompson; brother Don (Cathy) Ferrier; sisters-in-law Janet Wright and Marcia (Frank) Rowley, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, infant brother Larry Ferrier and step-son Todd Willsher.

If so desired, memorials can be made in her name to Humane Society of North Iowa.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com