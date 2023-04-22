Arlene F. Meyer

May 11, 1931-April 18, 2023

Arlene F. Meyer, age 91 of Waunakee, Wisconsin died April 18, 2023, at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center, Sun Prairie, WI. Arlene was born in Mason City, Iowa May 11, 1931, to Carl and Francis "Fannie" Entner. Arlene grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School. She also attended secretarial school there. Arlene married Delbert Meyer April 19, 1952.

Arlene worked at various places in Mason City but much of the time was at Mercy Hospital in the billing department. She also worked briefly in the office for John Deere in Waterloo, IA and Horicon, WI. After working for John Deere, Arlene took a job at Allen Bradley in Milwaukee, WI before her retirement in July of 1997.

Arlene enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Arlene's hobbies included playing bingo, playing cards, bowling (in her younger years), visiting the river boat casinos, and shopping. She also enjoyed plants and flowers, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, baking for coffee club, and watching her favorite soap operas. You didn't dare call during the soap opera time as she most likely wouldn't answer. Christmas baking meant a lot to Arlene, supplying every Christmas party with ample supplies and making sure everyone went home with extras. She would bake and freeze for Christmas almost year-round.

Arlene is survived by daughters Debra (Tim) Schmidt of Cedar Falls, IA, Susan Hill of Blue Springs, MO, Lori (Mark) Weiderhaft; and son Ronald Meyer of Waunakee, WI; five grandchildren Kelsey (Matt) Weiss of Lawrence, KS, Spencer (Jodie) Schmidt of Cedar Falls, IA, Ashley (Nick) Leiker of Blue Springs, MO, Lacey (Bobby) Brennan of Overland Park, KS, and Carsyn Weiderhaft of Waunakee, WI. Arlene is also survived by ten great grandchildren Arlo Schmidt of Cedar Falls, IA; Josh, Gavin, and Nolan Schmidt all of Cedar Falls, IA; Lily and Willow Weiss of Lawrence, KS; Kinley, Allie, and Nash Leiker of Blue Springs, MO; and Levi Brennan of Overland Park, KS.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Meyer; her grandson, Tyler Schmidt and his wife, Sarah Schmidt along with her great-granddaughter Lula Schmidt; and her parents Carl and Francis Entner; her brother Dale Entner; and sister Dorothy Kline.

Memorials may be sent to the family. Family services are currently pending.

