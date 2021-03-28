Arlene Elizabeth Van Sabben

Arlene was born on January 5, 1923, in Mason City, the daughter of John and Isabel (Butcher) Deardeuff. She attended rural schools and graduated from high school in Rockwell, IA. After high school, Arlene later graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City. On December 6, 1947, Arlene married Phillip Van Sabben at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA, from this union four children were born. Arlene worked at the Dillion clothing store in Mason City, the Northwood Coop and the Worth County Treasurer's office for many years. After retirement, Arlene worked as a greeter for Conner Colonial Chapel in Northwood, which she enjoyed very much. Arlene was a Sunday school teacher at Sion Lutheran Church before transferring to First Lutheran Church in Northwood. She was also an active member of Julia Circle and the Sorosis Club in Northwood.