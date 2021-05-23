Arlene E. Seehawer

A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th Street SE, Mason City, with Rev. Sid and Jeni Bohls officiating. Inurnment will be held following the services in the Buffalo Township Cemetery in Titonka, Iowa.

Arlene was born February 27, 1925 in Titonka, Iowa, daughter of Ernest and Evelyn (Rike) Hansen. She graduated from Titonka High School, class of 1943. After high school, she attended and retained her business degree from Hamilton's Business School. She worked as a bookkeeper at First National Bank for over thirty years in Mason City. Arlene was united in marriage Garfield Seehawer on May 25, 1947, at the First United Methodist Church and to this union was blessed with two children, Linda and Lori.