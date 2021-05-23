Arlene E. Seehawer
February 27, 1925-May 17, 2021
MASON CITY-Arlene E. Seehawer, 96, of Mason City, passed away, Monday, May 17, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th Street SE, Mason City, with Rev. Sid and Jeni Bohls officiating. Inurnment will be held following the services in the Buffalo Township Cemetery in Titonka, Iowa.
Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hogan-Moore-Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church, Mason City.
Arlene was born February 27, 1925 in Titonka, Iowa, daughter of Ernest and Evelyn (Rike) Hansen. She graduated from Titonka High School, class of 1943. After high school, she attended and retained her business degree from Hamilton's Business School. She worked as a bookkeeper at First National Bank for over thirty years in Mason City. Arlene was united in marriage Garfield Seehawer on May 25, 1947, at the First United Methodist Church and to this union was blessed with two children, Linda and Lori.
She is a member of the St. James Lutheran Church and VFW Auxiliary.
Arlene enjoyed reading during her spare time and playing BINGO with her friends. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Lori (Jay) Hain of Mason City; four grandchildren, James (Brittany) Estle, Scott Seehawer, Amy Brouillard and Brooke Parker; several great grandchildren; sister in-law, Gladys Hansen; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Evelyn Hansen; husband, Garfield Seehawer; daughter, Linda Seehawer; grandson, Gordon Seehawer; son in-law, Bob Estle; two brothers, Merwyn and Loren Hansen.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com
