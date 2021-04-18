Arlene A. Jass

December 23, 1936 - April 15, 2021

GARNER – Arlene A. Jass, 84, of Garner passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Monday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. The family requests that masks be worn at both the visitation and funeral service.

Arlene Augusta Jass, the daughter of George and Edna (Hoeft) Knopf, was born December 23, 1936 at Fort Dodge. She attended St. John's Parochial School east of Garner until the fifth grade and graduated from Ventura High School in 1955. On February 14, 1958 she was united in marriage to Gary Jass at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Garner. They lived in Mason City, Hampton, Iowa Falls and Ventura for 20 years before moving to Garner in 2005. Arlene was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone, Mason City Community Schools and Curtis Printing Company for 18 years. She enjoyed golfing, fishing at Sand Lake in Minnesota and reading.