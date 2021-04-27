Arleen LaVonne Sorenson

Arleen was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Crystal Lake where she was active as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible school teacher and active with the United Methodist Women's Circle. She was previously a member of West Prairie Lutheran Church in Winnebago County, where she was baptized, confirmed and married.

Family was central in Arleen's life. Arleen and Wilbur would travel to Dallas, TX to spend several weeks each summer with Dean and his daughters, Katie and Stephanie as they grew up. Arleen helped care for her daughter LeAnn as she battled cancer until her death in January, 1990. Beginning in 1997, Arleen and Wilbur lived with Terry and helped care for Nathan. This allowed her to care for her husband Wilbur as he battled Alzheimer's disease. Arleen also enjoyed a close relationship with her grandchildren Sheila and Linda. She will always be remembered for her kindness and beautiful smile.