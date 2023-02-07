Arla Jean Kemna

September 23, 1926-February 3, 2023

MASON CITY-Arla Jean Kemna, 96, of Mason City, IA died Friday February 3, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA with Reverend Neil Manternach, celebrant. Inurnment will take place at the Bohemian Cemetery in Plymouth in the future.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. A Scriptural Wake will begin at 5:30, followed by the Rosary.

Memorials can be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

Jean was the eldest daughter of nine children of Albert and Viola (Miller) Yegge. She was born on September 23, 1926, in Wesley, Iowa. Jean graduated from Wesley High School in 1944. She then traveled to Sioux City, IA to attend the St. Joseph Mercy College of Nursing where she received her RN degree as a Cadet Nurse during World War II. She began her nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, IA and briefly worked at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. She returned to work at Mercy Hospital in Mason City after meeting her future husband Clemens (Bud) Kemna at her best friend's wedding. On August 23, 1950, she was united in marriage to Clemens (Bud) Kemna at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, Iowa. They started their life together on Bud's family farm, east of Plymouth. Jean was a hard-working farm wife and mother to six children. Jean often hosted large family gatherings where she made everything from scratch and was especially known for her pie baking talent, in particular her coconut cream pie. Her nursing career continued with roles at Heritage Nursing Home and Good Shepherd Nursing Home. She took incredible pride in the care that she provided while being a nurse.

Jean moved back to Mason City after the death of her husband. She enjoyed being able to attend daily mass and have coffee with others from the church. Arla Jean was a member of both St Michaels Catholic Church in Plymouth, IA and Epiphany Parish in Mason City, IA. She was a devout Catholic, lifelong member of the Catholic Daughters, and served in many roles over the years in church guilds and circles in both Plymouth and Mason City. After retiring from nursing in 1992, she continued giving to others by volunteering in the Surgery Waiting Room at MercyOne North Iowa and was awarded her one-thousand-hour pin.

Jean was most proud of her family, her children and the adults they had become, as well as all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always had pictures available of the grandkids and great grandchildren to show visitors.

She is survived by her six children: Diane (Bhasker) Dave of Independence, IA; Daryl (Janet) Kemna of Merrimac, WI; Donald (Shellie) Kemna, Kansas City, MO; Doreen (Timothy) Beddow, Iowa City, IA; Duane (Kimberly) Kemna, Mason City, IA; and Danette Zook, Mason City, IA; 18 grandchildren: Sanjay, Sonal, Sarita, Shawn, Briana, Nicholas, Page, Kathleen, Meghan, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Kirstyn, Kennidy, Tyler, Trevor, Taylor, Angela, and John; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by siblings: Dennis (Edna) Yegge of Buffalo Center, David (Dona) Yegge of Ankeny, IA, Marlys Mishak of Clear Lake, IA, and Kathleen (Donnie) Olson of Buffalo Center, IA, and in-laws Delores Yegge of Forest City, IA and Ruth Ann Yegge of Ankeny, IA.

Arla Jean was preceded in death by her husband Clemens (Bud) Kemna in 1988, her parents and parents-in-law. Also preceding her in death are siblings Ronald Yegge, Francis Yegge, Rosemary Hoover, Shirley Grandgenett, sisters-in-law Betty Kovar and Mildred (Toots) Conway, and brothers-in-law Harold Grandgenett, Vaughn Hoover, Frank Mishak, Ed Conway and sons-in-law Alan Zook and Jim Sauer.

A special heartfelt thank you to Cari Wittman, who created a loving and special friendship with Jean, while she helped her stay in her home the last 1½ years. Jean's family would also like to thank Dr. Amir Sajadian, MD and the entire MercyOne Hospice staff for the care, compassion, and dignity which they provided in her final days. Memorials can be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.