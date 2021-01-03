Aristotle George Pappajohn

December 28, 1929-December 24, 2020

MASON CITY-Aristotle George Pappajohn passed away peacefully in his home on December 24th at the age of 90. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 20 months earlier, he continued living with the extraordinary faith, gratitude, gentleness and optimism that exemplified his entire life as an adoring husband, loving father, and playful Papou.

His life is best captured by the word generosity. He was generous with his time with family, generous with his talents with colleagues and clients, and generous in sharing his experience with the Mason City community.

Aristotle “Tel” Pappajohn was born on a cold December morning in his house in Mason City, a few weeks after the market crash of 1929 and the beginning of the Great Depression. He was the middle child of Greek immigrants and grocery store owners George and Maria Pappajohn. In 1944 tragedy struck as his father passed away suddenly. Still a young teenager, Tel took on responsibility of the family store alongside his older brother John and younger brother Socrates, in addition to his pursuit of education. He went on to graduate from Mason City High School in 1947, followed by NIACC in 1949, and a B.S.C. from University of Iowa in 1952.