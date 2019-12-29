RICEVILLE --- Ardis Schwarck, age 85 of Riceville, IA, passed away Tuesday, December 24 at the Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center in Riceville. Funeral services will be 11 am Tuesday, December 31 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Riceville followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday at the church from 10 am until time of services. Lindstrom Funeral Home, Riceville is in charge of arrangements.

Ardis was born April 20, 1934 in St. Anthony, Iowa to Vernon L. and Avis B. (Howard) Wolford. She graduated from Whitten High School in 1951. While in High School Ardis worked as a waitress in her grandmother's restaurant in Marshalltown, it was there that she learned to be a wonderful cook. She married Chris Schwarck on August 19th, 1951 in Whitten, Iowa, they later divorced. In 1955 they moved to a farm by Riceville; she always enjoyed helping out with farm work and maintaining a large garden. She canned much of her garden produce for later use. She was always a very good cook; no one ever left the house hungry. Ardis also enjoyed making rugs on her own rug loom. Ardis also enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Hawaii and Europe.