Ardis H. Nicewarner

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 125 East State Street, Mason City, Iowa. Officiating will the Reverends Jim Bringman and Ron Stein. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa on Wednesday August 18th. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Ardis Harriett was born on March 19, 1921 in Austin, Minnesota the daughter of Burdette Z. and Olive M. “Sperry” Wood. She graduated from the Albert Lea High School in 1939. She was united in marriage to Earl Ross Nicewarner on January 1, 1941 in Albert Lea. They lived in Albert Lea, then moved to Marble Rock and then for the rest of her life in Rockford. She was the secretary to the Rudd-Rockford- Marble Rock School district for 39 years retiring in 1984. She also served as the school board secretary, doing the budget, payroll and minutes of the meetings.