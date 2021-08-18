Ardis H. Nicewarner
March 19, 1921-August 16, 2021
ROCKFORD-Ardis H. Nicewarner, 100 died Monday morning, August 16, 2021 at the Rockwell Community Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 125 East State Street, Mason City, Iowa. Officiating will the Reverends Jim Bringman and Ron Stein. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa on Wednesday August 18th. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.
Ardis Harriett was born on March 19, 1921 in Austin, Minnesota the daughter of Burdette Z. and Olive M. “Sperry” Wood. She graduated from the Albert Lea High School in 1939. She was united in marriage to Earl Ross Nicewarner on January 1, 1941 in Albert Lea. They lived in Albert Lea, then moved to Marble Rock and then for the rest of her life in Rockford. She was the secretary to the Rudd-Rockford- Marble Rock School district for 39 years retiring in 1984. She also served as the school board secretary, doing the budget, payroll and minutes of the meetings.
She was an active member of the First Baptist Church and its ladies circle, belonged to Hearthstone Social Cub, North Iowa Quilters guild, member and past president of the Rockford Women's Club, and was the president of the Rockford Library board.
Her interests were everything sewing and flowers. These included quilting, knitting, crocheting, cross stitch and also was a plate collector.
Those left to remember her are her son Earl R, Nicewarner, Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Granddaughter Dr. Heidi C. Nicewarner, MD, and her husband Noah Manders of Bothell, Washington, and her brother Roger and his wife Shirley Wood, of Farmington, MN.
Preceding her in death is her husband Earl R. Nicewarner Sr., her parents, four sisters Maxine Kamish, Shirley Cook, Beverly Morell, and Margaret Kobliska, her brother, Burdette Wood Jr.
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com.
