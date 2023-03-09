Ardes VaLois Bier (Polsdofer)
March 11, 1929-March 7, 2023
MASON CITY-Ardes VaLois Bier (Polsdofer), 93, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on March 7, 2023, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held 10:30AM, Monday, March 13, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, 119 S Georgia Ave, Mason City. Burial will take place at Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.
Ardes was born March 11, 1929, in Swaledale, Iowa; daughter of Arthur and Ella (Trana) Polsdofer. She graduated from high school in Klemme, Iowa. Ardes met and married the love of her life, Glenn Bier, July 27, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She loved to travel and work with her hands. She also spent a lot of time working with the church. Ardes loved being with her family and enjoyed many flowers. She never met a stranger and left every encounter with a new friend. Ardes especially enjoyed her time living at the Manor where she made numerous friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mason City as well as the Hospitality Group.
Ardes is survived by her son, David (Marcia) Bier, of Mason City; granddaughter, Jennifer (Jake) Hjelle; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Dakota Hjelle; brother, Ed (Ethel) Polsdofer; and many beloved friends and extended family.
Ardes was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; son, Ronald Bier; grandson, Joshua Bier; parents, Arthur and Ella; and twelve siblings.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com