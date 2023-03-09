Ardes was born March 11, 1929, in Swaledale, Iowa; daughter of Arthur and Ella (Trana) Polsdofer. She graduated from high school in Klemme, Iowa. Ardes met and married the love of her life, Glenn Bier, July 27, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She loved to travel and work with her hands. She also spent a lot of time working with the church. Ardes loved being with her family and enjoyed many flowers. She never met a stranger and left every encounter with a new friend. Ardes especially enjoyed her time living at the Manor where she made numerous friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mason City as well as the Hospitality Group.