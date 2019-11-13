Arden Dale Magnuson
January 17, 1936 - November 7, 2019
Arden Dale Magnuson, 83, of Albert Lea, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E 4th St, Hanlontown, Iowa. Interment will be held at the Brush Point Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be directed to the family of Arden Magnuson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arden Dale Magnuson was born in Hayfield, Iowa on January 17, 1936, to parents Albin and Martha (Halvorson) Magnuson. Arden grew up in the Hanlontown area and attended Grace Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed. He attended Hanlontown High School and joined the United States Army following graduation. After his time in the Army, Arden worked at Decker's meat packing plant, various construction work, and was a member of the Labor Temple. One of Arden's passions was farming, milking cows, and raising various other animals outside of Plymouth, Iowa.
Arden was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins and enjoyed following both teams. He had many hobbies in life from playing cribbage, gardening, and spending time with family and friends to going on daily 10 mile bike rides on his single speed bicycle. He was also very proud of the ribbons that he received from the Freeborn County Fair for various entries.
Arden will always be remembered for the love he had for his children, grandchildren and his creativity and ingenuity, especially for fixing up his home
Arden is survived by his children: Jeff (Debbie) Magnuson, Jerry (Anne) Magnuson, Jim (Ricky) Magnuson, Julie (Terry) Andersen; grandchildren: Stephanie, Amber, Brian, Scott, Magnus, Niels, Hedy, Julie Ann, Megan; great grandchildren: Tate, Teagan; sister: Erma Holt; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Don Magnuson and Lorraine Hart.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
