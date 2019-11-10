Ardell 'Sam' Kaduce

January 7, 1935-October 31, 2019
FOREST CITY --- Ardell (Sam) V. Kaduce, 84, of Forest City, died Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark Street in Forest City, with Pastor Les Green officiating.
Sam Kaduce, the son of Theodore and Henrietta Kaduce, was born January 7, 1935 in Belmond, Iowa. He was baptized into the Methodist Church of Belmond. Sam attended school in Belmond and graduated from Belmond High school in 1954.
Shortly after graduation, Sam enlisted in the US Navy and received basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois and was later trained as a radio operator.
After being discharged from the Navy, Sam returned to Belmond, Iowa where he was trained to repair radiators, heaters and gas tanks. Soon after, Sam opened his own DX station where he fixed cars and sold gas. Sam loved being in business for himself and he loved to be known for doing quality work.
In 1958, Sam married Sandra J. Trip of Kanawha, Iowa and they made their home in Belmond, Iowa. To this union, a son, Steven, and two daughters, Kristin and Julie were born. Sam and Sandra later divorced.
Sam was an active member of the Belmond Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for 6 years to the students of the class of 1978. One of Sam's proud accomplishments was reading the Bible, cover to cover, twice.
In 1972, Sam opened "Sam's Radiator" in Forest City, Iowa in what is now Shooters Restaurant. In 1974, Sam and Steve moved to Forest City where Sam would purchase a home and opened his own Radiator shop on South Central Ave.
In 1979, Sam married Marlene Hodson at the Forest City United Methodist Church. Sam taught Sunday School at the Methodist Church and was an active member.
Sam served on the City Council in Forest City and was re-elected for several terms. Sam took great pride in having a well-manicured lawn. In the early 80's Sam and Marlene purchased the old "Plum King" acreage and for the next 10 years it would become their passion. They would work side by side every weekend to turn it into their dream acreage.
Sam enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, fishing, camping and just spending time outside making the acreage look nice. Sam was blessed in life to have a wonderful woman in Marlene that would work with him side by side to create the life they wanted together. Sam would later return the favor to Marlene when she became ill. Sam would care for and visit her everyday at the nursing home where he would feed her for 3 years. On weekends Sam would bring her home so that Marlene could spend time barbecuing with family.
When asked what Sam was most proud of in his life, he stated he was most proud of all three of his children earning Master's degrees and for his ability to face and overcome the many challenges of his life, head on.
Sam is survived by a son, Steven Kaduce and wife Twyla Kaduce of Forest City, Iowa; two daughters, Kristin Kaduce of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Julie Elbers and husband Steve of Sioux City, Iowa; grandchildren Sophia Kaduce and Giovanni Kaduce of Algona, Iowa; and Samuel Elberts, Olivia Elberts, Sadie Elberts, Noah Elberts, and Isaac Elberts of Sioux City, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews and one brother, Jerry Kaduce of Pea Ridge, Arkansas. He was proceeded in death by his parents Ted and Henrietta, his wife Marlene, brother Junior Kaduce and brother Maynard Kaduce.
