Ardean G. Rasmussen

Ardean Gustafva Rasmussen, the daughter of Oscar and Gaylena (Hunt) Monson, was born July 4, 1926 in Marshalltown. At an early age, she moved with her family to Wesley where she graduated from high school in 1945. For a short time, she was a receptionist at Park Inn Hotel in Mason City. She met Curtis Rasmussen at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. They later married on August 31, 1947 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They lived and farmed on the Rasmussen family farm north of Garner and raised their family. In 1977, they moved into Garner. Ardean and Curtis enjoyed golfing, traveling in their motor home throughout the United States including Alaska and wintering in California. Ardean enjoyed her family, playing cards and going to workshop at her church.