× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 17, 1939-March 24, 2020

Antonio Macatangay Zantua, 81, passed away on March 24, 2020 from complications with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Norma Zantua, along with his son, Anthony (Kelly) Zantua, and three daughters, Laureen (Dan) Retzer, Judith (Brian) Houser and Claire (Kain) Evans, and his four grandchildren Lauren Zantua, Emma and Grace Evans and Dalton Retzer. He is also survived by a sister and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Antonio was a devoted father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.

Born January 17, 1939 in Daet in the province of Camarines Norte in the Philippines, Antonio lived life to the fullest with a focus on his values of family, friendships and his faith. He had a successful career in healthcare along with serving as a Major in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Known as the “little big man”, he never let his size get in the way of being an avid golfer, marathon runner and downhill skier to name a few of his varied interests. He enjoyed his books and traveled the world.

A special thanks to the ICU staff at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, for their loving care and support during his final days despite an extremely challenging situation.

A celebration of life service will be held in the upcoming months. The family will release details with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr., Las Vegas, NV, 89135.

To plant a tree in memory of Antonio Zantua as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.