Anthony “Tony” Robert Mary

May 23, 1982-June 28, 2021

MASON CITY-Anthony “Tony” Robert Mary, 39, of Mason City, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 in Mason City.

Funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating. Inurnment will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

Tony R. Mary was born May 23, 1982, son of Robert and Jo Anne (Benegas) Mary, in Fort Dodge. He graduated from the Mason City High School. After high school, Tony went to work at Fazoli's and then continued his working career at Larson's in Clear Lake that later moved to Lake Mills.