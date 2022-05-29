Anthony (Tony) Papantonis

January 5, 1933-May 19, 2022

Anthony (Tony) Papantonis, 89, passed away at his residence in Colorado Springs on May 19th, 2022. Anthony was born on January 5th, 1933, in Mason City, Iowa to Voula and Paul Papantonis.

He graduated from Mason City High School in 1951 and went on to Iowa State University, graduating in 1956. Anthony was a member of the Phi Psi Fraternity.

Following graduation from ROTC at Iowa State University, Anthony moved to El Paso, Texas and was assigned to the Air Defense School at Fort Bliss. He received his commission as a first lieutenant in the US Army in 1958. He left the military in February 1960 to rejoin his father, Paul Papantonis, his uncle Basil, and his cousin Richard in the management of The Green Mill restaurant in Mason City, Iowa. Much of the success of The Green Mill can be attributed to Anthony's friendly and caring management style and work ethic. Anthony would greet his guests at the door, stop by their tables to talk and make sure they were happy. He worked many long hours to ensure that The Green Mill was a wonderful place to dine. The Green Mill closed in 1975 and enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the people of Mason City for 55 years. After the closing of The Dolphin in the mid 80's, Anthony sold real estate and enjoyed helping some of the same patrons he served.

Anthony retired, and he and his wife, Judy, moved to Westcliffe, Colorado. He developed a love for making pottery, and this hobby benefited friends, family, and the Westcliffe community. He would sell his work at local events and was also involved with Westcliffe Public Library fundraiser, donating his proceeds. Anthony was an accomplished cook and baker. He loved to make Tony's Little Cookies (TLC), Greek koulouria, giving them to family and friends. Anthony considered himself a numismatist, a coin collector throughout his life.

Tony became a vital part of the Westcliffe community. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Westcliffe, volunteering his time and was a past President. He also loved playing Santa Claus during the holidays, both in Mason City and in Westcliffe. Anthony was a special man with a huge heart who always found the good in people. He was often heard describing people and circumstances as “fantastic!” Anthony and Judy moved to Colorado Springs in 2019 where they resided until his passing.

The most important thing to Anthony was his family. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Voula and Paul Papantonis. He is survived by his wife, Judy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and sister, Kalliope Jolas of Clear Lake, Iowa, his two daughters, Christie Waggoner (Karl) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Jodie Rasicot of Mound, Minnesota. Anthony was grandfather to Austin Chase (Joan) of Lander, Wyoming, Jamie Ziegler (Alex) and her two children, Brooke and Tucker of Mayer, Minnesota and Kendall Waggoner of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by three stepchildren, David Page (Mecca), Debbie Delzer (Darryl) and Patrick Page (Cindy), 4 grandchildren, Nathaniel Anderson, Sena Gilbert (Scott), John (Desiree) Page, and Sarah Page, and 7 step great-grandchildren. In addition, he was close to his niece, Stephanie Durkin (Mike) and nephews Van Jolas (Leigh) and Paul Jolas, and their families.

Tony lived a fulfilling life. He will be remembered as one “fantastic” man who never met a stranger.

Anthony was a former member of the Greek Orthodox Church of Transfiguration, in Mason City and Community United Methodist Church, in Westcliffe, CO.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Westcliffe, Colorado.