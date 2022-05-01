Anthony “Tony” Joseph Andolino SR.

April 22, 2022

Anthony “Tony” Joseph Andolino SR. age 87, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on Saturday, April 22, 2022 in Mason City, Iowa, surrounded by his five loving children.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Andolino, his five children: Deborah (Steve) Hamilton, Leonard Andolino, Anthony (Deborah) Andolino, Bette Jo (Dan) Becker, Ann Marie Wilson; 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 3 siblings: Charles (Irene) Andolino, Francis (Tom Zukic) Valvo-Zukic, and Peter (Ruth) Andolino.

Born in Buffalo, New York, he was a graduate of Erie County Technical Institute. He served in the U.S. National Guard for 8 years. During his career as an engineer, he worked for Gould Batteries in Buffalo, N.Y. and later Minneapolis, MN for 30 years where he earned a Scientific Achievement Award. Later working at Alexander Battery Technologies in Mason City, IA until retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Leonard Andolino of North Collins, N.Y.

Tony enjoyed the family hobby farms and took great care to mow and tend the lawns.

Tony was a dog lover and enjoyed caring for many family pets both at home and on the farm.

He was meticulous with maintaining his vehicles, and sometimes, other's vehicles as well.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Sandy Schumaker- Servantez of Mason City as well as to Jessica and the staff at St. Croix Hospice for their excellent, loving care in Tony's final days.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Tony was a passionate supporter of the rights of the unborn.

Please send memorials in his name to Heartbeat International.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St NE-Mason City, Iowa 50401. (641)-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com