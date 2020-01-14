Anthony “Tony” John Bauman

Tony was smart, talented, and full of the “Bauman Charisma.” His laugher was infectious and his wit was a unique gift for perfectly placed humor. Tony brought so much joy to those around him. He was often helping others and could tackle most any task with an incredible capacity to know something about most things. He embraced life and spent time outdoors camping in Wisconsin, fishing, hunting, hiking, and snowmobiling. Tony also thrived on cooking large meals for family get-togethers and social gatherings; he could make a great meal and made sure there was always plenty to share. He spent countless hours playing with Nolan and Grant and enjoyed coaching their soccer and baseball teams. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and sunscreen, but a stark enemy of ticks and mosquitos.