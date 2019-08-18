December 30, 1981-August 5, 2019
Anthony (Tony) Gabriel Nelson, 37, of Northern California, died at his home on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Tony was born to Louise Marroni on December 30, 1981 in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from Mason City High School in 2000. He had a passionate interest in sports and outdoor activities. In particular, Tony enjoyed baseball, basketball, and golf. He was an avid, lifelong Hawkeye fan.
Tony will always be remembered for his love of family and friends and his kind heart.
In his youth, Tony spent countless moments of fun and adventure with his cousins. His free spirit and zest for life were shared by many. Tony shared a lifelong, inexplicable bond with his twin brother, Nick, and he was inseparable from his loving, little brother, Jordan.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Louise Marroni (fiancé Jeff DeVary) of Mason City; daughters, Addyson and Briley Nelson; twin brother, Nicholas Nelson of Chicago, IL; brother, Jordan Lala of Denver, CO; many aunts and uncles — especially Roxann Young (Jerry) of Mason City, Tony Marroni (his namesake) (Tonna) of Anderson, SC, Arlis Bode of Scotland, SD, and Diane Charlson of Souix City, SD; step-grandmother, Judy Lala of Mason City, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Gabriel and Patricia Marroni; step-father, Dave Lala; step-grandfather, Ed Lala; step-great-grandmother, Welma Welper; grandmother, Dolores Nelson; uncle, Tim Nelson; and step uncle, Mike Lala.
In accordance with Tony's wishes, his body will be cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tony's family expresses their everlasting gratitude to Tony's special friends and neighbors in California, Cassi Wilson and Jared Bruce.
