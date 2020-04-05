Annette Schwantes

Annette Marie (Engels) Schwantes, the daughter of John and Maxine (Kramer) Engels, was born on June 11, 1960 in Charles City, Iowa. A life-long Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary's, Roseville, and Holy Name, Rockford. She attended and graduated Rockford Senior High School in 1978. After high school, she met Jack Schwantes while living in St. Paul, MN. They were united in marriage on October 28, 1989 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN. This started a 30+ year love affair that blessed them with three children.

Annette's life was centered around her family, especially her children, and her patients. She obtained her Nursing degree through NIACC where she graduated at the top of her class. She inspired her two oldest children to pursue careers in medicine; her daughter followed in her footsteps as a nurse and her son becoming a surgeon. Her career as a nurse was a testament to her compassion for people. She spent the first 20 years of her career at Mercy North Iowa in Mason City, before finishing her career at the Nora Spring Care Center. She was a vehement advocate for and caregiver to her patients, spending much time getting to know them and their families. She often made tie blankets with her daughter for patients, and every Christmas there were always a few extra presents under the tree for her patients.