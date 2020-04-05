June 11, 1960-March 28, 2020
ROCKFORD -- Annette Schwantes, 59, of Rockford, Iowa, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, while at home.
Annette Marie (Engels) Schwantes, the daughter of John and Maxine (Kramer) Engels, was born on June 11, 1960 in Charles City, Iowa. A life-long Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary's, Roseville, and Holy Name, Rockford. She attended and graduated Rockford Senior High School in 1978. After high school, she met Jack Schwantes while living in St. Paul, MN. They were united in marriage on October 28, 1989 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Paul, MN. This started a 30+ year love affair that blessed them with three children.
Annette's life was centered around her family, especially her children, and her patients. She obtained her Nursing degree through NIACC where she graduated at the top of her class. She inspired her two oldest children to pursue careers in medicine; her daughter followed in her footsteps as a nurse and her son becoming a surgeon. Her career as a nurse was a testament to her compassion for people. She spent the first 20 years of her career at Mercy North Iowa in Mason City, before finishing her career at the Nora Spring Care Center. She was a vehement advocate for and caregiver to her patients, spending much time getting to know them and their families. She often made tie blankets with her daughter for patients, and every Christmas there were always a few extra presents under the tree for her patients.
Unexpected visits from Mom were always a treat, although she had a knack for coming at the most inopportune times. She loved gardening, and especially loved telling her son how to keep his plants alive from two hours away. Distance never held Mom back from being involved. Frequent phone calls and the occasional road trip kept her from feeling too far away. She was a frustratingly-stubborn woman and a terrible patient to care for, but she was always quick to apologize and voice her appreciation for her care team, especially her fellow nurses, once she was well. She was an amazing woman, a loving wife, and the best mother we could have ever asked for. We will miss her dearly.
Living family members include her husband Jack, and 3 children: Issac Schwantes of Coralville, Jackelyn Schwantes of Des Moines, and Isaiah Schwantes of Rockford.
Brothers: Jerry Engels of Fayette; Tom and wife, Corky, of Rockford; Bob and wife, Deb, of Rockford; Jim Engels of Rockford. Sisters: Connie Engels-Weigmann and husband, Robert, of Marble Rock; sister-in-law Debra of Mason City; Mary Litterer and husband, Russ, of Rockford; Patty Engels of Rockford; Donna Engels-Jones and husband, Dean, of Rockford and children Johnathon, Theresa, and Justice. Brothers-in-law: Robert Schwantes, and wife Chantelle of Cape Canaveral, FL; Robert Schoppmann of White Bear Lake, MN. Sisters-in-law: Crystal Benedict and husband Jim of Rogers, MN; Nita Schwantes of Inver Grove Heights, MN; Tina Westling and husband Steve of St. Paul, MN; Pam Schwantes of St. Paul, MN; the families of numerous nieces and nephews, countless cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, John and Maxine (Kramer) Engels; sister, Janet; brothers: Johnny and Pat; mother and father-in-law, Mary and Robert Schwantes; niece Barbara Engels; and nephew Derick Wharton.
Memorials for Annette may be sent to 1820 Dogwood Ave Rockford, IA, 50468. Arrangements for Funeral Mass and Visitation for Annette Schwantes will be announced at a later date.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
