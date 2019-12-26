Annette Polashek

August 12, 1935-December 22, 2019

MASON CITY --- Annette Julia (Kapler) Polashek, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 following a heart attack, with her loving daughters by her side at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Annette Julia Kapler, daughter of Henry and Thekla (Holthaus) Kapler, was born on August 12, 1935 in Cresco, Iowa. As the youngest of six children, she grew up on a farm on the west edge of Cresco. She graduated from Cresco High School in 1953. While working at the Howard County ISU Extension Office she met her husband, Victor Polashek. After working several years at Prudential Insurance Company in Mason City, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Victor Polashek on January 14, 1967 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, Iowa. The couple made their home in rural Cresco and engaged in farming. To this union, two daughters, Ann and Carrie, were born.

Annette enjoyed raising her girls, keeping a home, and helping on their farm. After Victor died on February 10, 1985, Annette continued to maintain the acreage for another 20 years before retiring to Cresco.

She was known for her quick smile and was a sweet lady and kind to everyone. She was always there for her family as devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

