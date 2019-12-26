Annette Polashek

August 12, 1935-December 22, 2019
MASON CITY --- Annette Julia (Kapler) Polashek, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 following a heart attack, with her loving daughters by her side at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.
Annette Julia Kapler, daughter of Henry and Thekla (Holthaus) Kapler, was born on August 12, 1935 in Cresco, Iowa. As the youngest of six children, she grew up on a farm on the west edge of Cresco. She graduated from Cresco High School in 1953. While working at the Howard County ISU Extension Office she met her husband, Victor Polashek. After working several years at Prudential Insurance Company in Mason City, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Victor Polashek on January 14, 1967 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City, Iowa. The couple made their home in rural Cresco and engaged in farming. To this union, two daughters, Ann and Carrie, were born.
Annette enjoyed raising her girls, keeping a home, and helping on their farm. After Victor died on February 10, 1985, Annette continued to maintain the acreage for another 20 years before retiring to Cresco.
She was known for her quick smile and was a sweet lady and kind to everyone. She was always there for her family as devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Her faith was very important to her. She attended mass twice a week in her later years, and she enjoyed outings with friends after mass.
Family was everything to her and she cherished time with them, especially her two grandsons, attending many of their activities and graduations. They frequently requested her homemade beef stew and chicken noodle soup. Annette was a wonderful housekeeper and had a green thumb nurturing a variety of houseplants and outdoor flowers. She enjoyed keeping busy and active with family and friends up until the time of her death. She was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Annette is survived by her two daughters, Ann Polashek of Mason City, Iowa, Carrie (Duane) Kuhn of Forest City, Iowa; two grandsons, Justin Kuhn of Seattle, Washington, and Andrew Kuhn of Ames, Iowa; two sisters Corrine Moudry of Cresco, Iowa, and Virginia Powers of Des Moines, Iowa; sister-in-law Josephine Rutar of Albuquerque, New Mexico, many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Robert Kapler and Herman (Ike) Kapler, sister Marie Mackenburg, and many other extended family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jacob Rouse officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Cresco with rosary recited at 1:30 p.m, and will continue at the church for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com
