(1943-2020)

Sheffield - Annette McKinney, 77, of Sheffield, passed away July 24, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Annette Hazel McKinney was born May 28, 1943 in Minneapolis, a daughter of Arthur and Olga (Hanson) Hennigar.

Annette worked for various farmers in the area and in 1986 began working at Winnebago. She retired in 2001.

She is survived by her children: Nicole (Michael LaFountain) Teskey; Dawn McKinney and Ben McKinney; grandchildren: Keith, Nathan, Alec, Millie, Dieken and Nickolas; sisters Carol Dalluge and Nancy Hennigar; and her faithful dog Ralphie;

Annette is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers Cliff and Art and sister Patricia.

