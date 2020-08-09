(1943-2020)
Sheffield - Annette McKinney, 77, of Sheffield, passed away July 24, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Annette Hazel McKinney was born May 28, 1943 in Minneapolis, a daughter of Arthur and Olga (Hanson) Hennigar.
Annette worked for various farmers in the area and in 1986 began working at Winnebago. She retired in 2001.
She is survived by her children: Nicole (Michael LaFountain) Teskey; Dawn McKinney and Ben McKinney; grandchildren: Keith, Nathan, Alec, Millie, Dieken and Nickolas; sisters Carol Dalluge and Nancy Hennigar; and her faithful dog Ralphie;
Annette is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers Cliff and Art and sister Patricia.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.