Annette J. Dawson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 18, 1972 - May 20, 2020

Annette Jane Dawson (Roberts) was born December 18, 1972 in Mason City, Iowa to David and Janet Roberts (Doore). She lived in Mason City until graduating high school in 1991. Annette attended the University of Iowa, graduating with a degree in corporate wellness in 1996. Upon graduation she interned at SC Johnson in Milwaukee. When that ended she went back to Mason City until starting work with US West in Des Moines. Annette worked at US West/Qwest/Centurylink until cancer made her retire on September 15, 2019.

Annette met her husband Don in 2001. They were married on November 20, 2004. Annie Dawson would soon follow on September 6, 2005. Annette was a great mother, wife and friend. She was smart, loving and caring. She always put everyone she loved ahead of herself. She was loved and will be missed dearly.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived in death by her husband Don Dawson II; daughters, Annie and Haley, Son Don (Anna) Dawson III; grandsons, Riley and Marshal, brother, David (Claire) Roberts and niece Adeline.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on June 19, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home, 602 E. Salem Ave, Indianola Iowa 50125. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm prior to services at the funeral home.