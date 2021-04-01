Anne Strickland Cameron

July 3, 1924-March 21,2021

MASON CITY-Anne Strickland Cameron, 96, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, March 21,2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. John's Episcopal Church, 120 1st St NE, Mason City; Lime Creek Nature Center, 3501 Lime Creek Rd, Mason City; Mason City Public Library, 225 2nd St SE, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Anne was born on July 3, 1924 in Denver, Colorado to Esther Lauterbach Strickland and Charles Edwin Strickland. She was the second of three daughters born to Esther and Charles. Anne lived her early childhood years in Colby, Kansas; Cleveland, Ohio; and Chicago, Illinois, moving to Mason City in 1937 at the age of 13. Anne graduated from Mason City High School in 1942. After high school, Anne began her college career at De Pauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. She attended DePauw for two years, transferred to the University of California/Berkeley for one year, and finally to Columbia University for her senior year. This was the first year in which Columbia allowed women to enroll in the School of General Studies from which she graduated with her bachelor's degree.