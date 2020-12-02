 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anne Frascht
0 comments

Anne Frascht

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anne Frascht

Anne Frascht

June 13, 1942-November 30, 2020

Anne Frascht, 78, of Charles City, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020.

A private family service will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home with Sister Diana Blong of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020. Private inurnment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Greene, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to hold a Mass in remembrance of Anne.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News