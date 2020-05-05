Annabelle L. Vajgert
0 comments

Annabelle L. Vajgert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annabelle L. Vajgert

Annabelle L. Vajgert

February 13, 1957 - May 2, 2020

MASON CITY - Annabelle L. Vajgert, 63, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery surrounded by her loved ones. Memorials may be directed to the family of Annabelle Vajgert. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Annabelle Lynne Vajgert was born on February 13, 1957 to parents Kenneth Dale and Audrey (Fisher) Warren in Charles City, Iowa. She was one of four children.

Annabelle held various jobs throughout her life, her favorite being a Nurse's Aide at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

In her free time, Annabelle enjoyed quilting and making blankets. She loved photography and sending cards to family members. Annabelle traveled to Honduras on a mission trip in 2010, and spoke very highly of this. Annabelle cherished the time with her friends and family in Texas.

Annabelle is survived by her children, Katy Mitchell, Cory Palmer, Carrie Vajgert, and Tobias Vajgert; 3 grandchildren, Carina Vajgert, Geronimo Gonzales, and Hendrix Mitchell; 3 siblings, Betsy (Robert) Hernandez, Larry Warren, and Frances Blakewell; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Audrey Warren.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Annabelle Vajgert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News