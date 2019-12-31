Anna Margaret Reding Kramer

April 20, 1915 - December 17, 2019

Anna Margaret Reding Kramer, age 104, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St. Visitation will precede the Mass from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Visitation Catholic Church Cemetery in Stacyville, Iowa at a later date, to be announced.

Anna was born in Randolph, Nebraska April 20, 1915 and moved with her family at age 3 to Stacyville, Iowa. James Reding and his brother, John, traveled with the cattle and their families went by train.

Anna and her siblings attended Visitation grade and high school in Stacyville. Anna played soprano saxophone in high school and could play clarinet and harmonica as well. Her twin, Alvena, played violin. Anna graduated from Visitation High School in 1933 and continued to live on the farm with her parents until she married Ruben Kramer in 1937; in 1939 the couple purchased a farm one mile south of the Reding farm.

