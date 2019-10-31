Anna Mae Pickar
January 1, 1928 - October 29, 2019
Osage - Anna Mae Pickar, age 91, of Osage, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the Faith Home in Osage.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery at Elma, Iowa. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Anna was born January 1, 1928, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of John Thomas and Alpha Sarah (Reed) Spradling. She married Elmer Lawrence Pickar on January 22, 1946, at Mineral Wells, Texas. After Elmer's discharge from the U.S. Army, they moved to the New Haven area and then to a farm near Elma. In 1976, they moved to Osage. In earlier years, Anna helped Elmer on the farm and later had a wallpapering and painting business. In 1978, Anna received her GED from NIACC. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Guild. She was also a member of the Osage American Legion and Osage V.F.W. Auxiliaries. Anna enjoyed fishing and crocheting and made many afghans for family members. She also enjoyed traveling. Most of all, Anna enjoyed spending time with her family.
You have free articles remaining.
Anna is survived by her children, John (Nancy) Pickar of Cresco, Randy (Jeannie) Pickar of St. Ansgar, Kenneth (Diane) Pickar of Britt, and Alan (Tammy) Pickar of Belle Plaine, Minnesota; son-in-law, Marshall Knowles of Manly; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Merlene Stepp of Chicago, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Pickar in 1976; her son, Michael Pickar; her daughter, Cathy Knowles; sister, Kathleen Spradling; and brother, Eddie Morrow.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.