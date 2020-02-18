Anna Lorraine (Pierce) Marsh
January 7, 1921 - February 15, 2020
Mason City - Anna Lorraine (Pierce) Marsh, 99, passed from this life Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Hospice of North Iowa, from complications of a stroke.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Old Stone United Methodist Church, 1 Jackson St, Rock Falls, IA, with Pastor Sue Simmons Officiating.
Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene, IA.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.
You have free articles remaining.
On January 7, 1921, Ann was born in a farmhouse in Lewis, Iowa, to Albert and Alma (Kosak) Pierce. In 1928, Ann, her six siblings, parents, and their family dog Jack, climbed into a camper built by her father on the back of a truck, and moved south. When they reached Bellefonte, Arkansas, their truck broke down. While it was being repaired, the local residents provided food, housing, and invited them to church. The Pierces were so impressed with the town's hospitality that they decided to purchase a small farm, and stay.
Ann graduated in 1938 from Bellefonte High School, then headed back to Iowa to help in her aunt's restaurant. She later worked in Des Moines, where she met her husband, Dale Marsh. They married in 1942 and moved to Sweetwater, Texas where Dale was a flight instructor and a pilot during the war; Ann was now a military wife. In 1947, war years behind them, Ann and Dale settled on a farm near Dougherty, Iowa.
For nearly 40 years, Ann thoroughly enjoyed her life on the farm. She raised chickens, vegetables, milked a cow, and was the chief wildlife control officer for the farm. Ann would lay on the ground patiently with her 22 rifle aimed just above a gopher hole, and let's just say she was a pretty good shot. Ann was an expert at making “something from nothing”, and could fix just about anything, be it a fence, toaster, or torn pants knee. She even built a playhouse/shed for the kids, complete with shingles.
In 1964, Ann began work as a bookkeeper for the Farmers' Coop in Dougherty. For 17 years she enjoyed the work, the customers, and especially handing out suckers to the kids! After she retired, she and Dale moved to an acreage near Mason City. In this phase of her life, she embraced, and was embraced by many friends and neighbors, especially in the Rock Falls area. The Old Stone Church family warmly welcomed her, and it became a very important part of her life. It was difficult to find Ann at home. She always said she was not going to “moss over”, and she definitely did not. Ann had fun playing 500 with multiple card clubs, volunteered, shopped the garage sales, and enjoyed many trips and activities with friends. Ann loved music. When she was young she was often called upon to sing at local events. She played the piano by ear, often in a rollicking style to delight her audience. Her grandchildren, especially those lucky enough to live nearby, have many memories with a very fun grandmother. Kite flying, dress-up, piano-playing, picking strawberries, board games, scooter and bicycle riding. If it was fun, Grandma was game. Even ditch burning, lawn mowing and gardening were great fun with Grandma.
Ann loved her family, and her family loved her. The love she left will be forever in the hearts of those who survive her, who are son Mitchell Marsh, Dougherty; daughters Janice (George) Elias of Appleton, WI, and Jill (Steve) Weiner of Mason City; Grandchildren Jeffrey (Angela) Elias, Jessica (Don) Goggin, Julie (Joe) Slyzelia, Jodi (Sam) Hogerton, Amanda (Jason) Hunt, Abigail (Andy Blaisdell) Weiner, Lucas (Melissa) Weiner, and Alanna (Todd) Engels; Great Grandchildren Aidan, Allison, Savannah, Vincent, Vivian, Felix, Beatrix, Elias, Lauren, Preston, Ethan, Kathryn, Gretta, Casey, Jocelyn, Cecilia, Anna Jane, Lillian, Evelyn, and Eleanor.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Dale E Marsh, her parents, Bert and Alma, and siblings Ed, Paul Franz, Bert, Esther, Lois, and Talbot.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.