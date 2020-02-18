Anna Lorraine (Pierce) Marsh

For nearly 40 years, Ann thoroughly enjoyed her life on the farm. She raised chickens, vegetables, milked a cow, and was the chief wildlife control officer for the farm. Ann would lay on the ground patiently with her 22 rifle aimed just above a gopher hole, and let's just say she was a pretty good shot. Ann was an expert at making “something from nothing”, and could fix just about anything, be it a fence, toaster, or torn pants knee. She even built a playhouse/shed for the kids, complete with shingles.

In 1964, Ann began work as a bookkeeper for the Farmers' Coop in Dougherty. For 17 years she enjoyed the work, the customers, and especially handing out suckers to the kids! After she retired, she and Dale moved to an acreage near Mason City. In this phase of her life, she embraced, and was embraced by many friends and neighbors, especially in the Rock Falls area. The Old Stone Church family warmly welcomed her, and it became a very important part of her life. It was difficult to find Ann at home. She always said she was not going to “moss over”, and she definitely did not. Ann had fun playing 500 with multiple card clubs, volunteered, shopped the garage sales, and enjoyed many trips and activities with friends. Ann loved music. When she was young she was often called upon to sing at local events. She played the piano by ear, often in a rollicking style to delight her audience. Her grandchildren, especially those lucky enough to live nearby, have many memories with a very fun grandmother. Kite flying, dress-up, piano-playing, picking strawberries, board games, scooter and bicycle riding. If it was fun, Grandma was game. Even ditch burning, lawn mowing and gardening were great fun with Grandma.